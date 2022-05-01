Europe’s first NFT art fair launched in Casemates Square
Within the historic vaults of Casemates Squares, framed television screens mounted on a bed of water are showcasing the works of leading crypto artists from across the globe as part of the Crypto Art Island art fair. The exhibition launched on Friday evening, and held in Xapo Bank, sees some of arts newest technology on...
