Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

EVG wins National Energy Globe Award Gibraltar 2024

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2024

Energy Vision Group (EVG) has won the Energy Globe Award Gibraltar 2024 for its innovative renewable energy projects and sustainability efforts, positioning it to compete globally in 2025 while inspiring environmental progress in Gibraltar.

The Energy Vision Group being named the national winner is a “prestigious recognition of its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability,” said a statement from EVG.

With over 2,000 projects submitted from 141 countries, the Energy Globe Award is one of the world’s most respected environmental honours.

“This award acknowledges EVG’s efforts in driving sustainable practices over the past six years. The company has established itself as a leader in energy efficient solutions, supporting local businesses in reducing their environmental impact while lowering energy costs,” said the statement.

EVG has completed numerous projects across Gibraltar, including the installation and maintenance of solar panels and energy systems at Lathbury Barracks, New Harbours, Mid Harbours, and the Special Olympics facilities.

EVG’s achievement as a national winner now positions the company to compete at the global level for the Energy Globe World Award, set to take place in March 2025. All participating projects, including EVG’s, will be included in an international database of environmental solutions, inspiring others around the world.

“This award is important for our team. It shows we’re on the right path toward sustainability, and we’re incredibly thankful for the recognition and support,” said Dennis Cardona, CEO of EVG.
“There’s still a lot of work ahead with exciting new projects, but this award is a real motivation for us to keep pushing forward.”

“This award highlights Gibraltar’s potential to lead in sustainable innovation and proves that environmental progress can go hand in hand with economic growth.”

Local environmental group The Nautilus Project received a commendation from the Awards for The Oceanic Sunfish Rescue book written by its Co-Founder Melanie Soiza Stagnetto.

Most Read

Brexit

Interim border measures ‘comply with the law’, Spain’s Interior Ministry says

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Brexit

Spanish police officer questions border transitional arrangements in court

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

Man rescued in joint operation after falling off ferry

Sat 23rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Christmas Saturdays in Town set for next month

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youth Symposium promotes inclusion and empathy through panel discussion

27th November 2024

Local News
Equality Ministry’s Disability Office strengthens UK ties during London visit

27th November 2024

Local News
RGP launch Card Not Present Fraud awareness campaign

27th November 2024

Local News
Queen’s residents stay put as Govt agrees to temporary extension

27th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024