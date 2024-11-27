EVG wins National Energy Globe Award Gibraltar 2024

Energy Vision Group (EVG) has won the Energy Globe Award Gibraltar 2024 for its innovative renewable energy projects and sustainability efforts, positioning it to compete globally in 2025 while inspiring environmental progress in Gibraltar.

The Energy Vision Group being named the national winner is a “prestigious recognition of its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability,” said a statement from EVG.

With over 2,000 projects submitted from 141 countries, the Energy Globe Award is one of the world’s most respected environmental honours.

“This award acknowledges EVG’s efforts in driving sustainable practices over the past six years. The company has established itself as a leader in energy efficient solutions, supporting local businesses in reducing their environmental impact while lowering energy costs,” said the statement.

EVG has completed numerous projects across Gibraltar, including the installation and maintenance of solar panels and energy systems at Lathbury Barracks, New Harbours, Mid Harbours, and the Special Olympics facilities.

EVG’s achievement as a national winner now positions the company to compete at the global level for the Energy Globe World Award, set to take place in March 2025. All participating projects, including EVG’s, will be included in an international database of environmental solutions, inspiring others around the world.

“This award is important for our team. It shows we’re on the right path toward sustainability, and we’re incredibly thankful for the recognition and support,” said Dennis Cardona, CEO of EVG.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead with exciting new projects, but this award is a real motivation for us to keep pushing forward.”

“This award highlights Gibraltar’s potential to lead in sustainable innovation and proves that environmental progress can go hand in hand with economic growth.”

Local environmental group The Nautilus Project received a commendation from the Awards for The Oceanic Sunfish Rescue book written by its Co-Founder Melanie Soiza Stagnetto.