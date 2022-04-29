Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Apr, 2022

Ex-RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns bought by marine conservation group Sea Shepherd

Theees-RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns pictured ready for shipment to Germany earlier this month. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2022

The former Royal Gibraltar Police vessel Sir Adrian Johns has been purchased by marine conservation group Sea Shepherd.

Sea Shepherd Germany confirmed the sale as the vessel arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven, adding it would allow the group to “expand their campaign operations”.

"Thanks to this vessel, we will be able to intensify our work in Germany and successfully continue our direct marine conservation efforts," said Manuel Abraas, CEO of Sea Shepherd Germany, in a message on the group’s social media.

The purchase price of 1.2 million Euros was completely financed by donations Sea Shepherd Germany received, the group added.

At the time of the sale, the Gibraltar Government confirmed the sale price but did not disclose the buyer, except to describe it as “a state agency”. It is not clear why it chose that description.

Sea Shepherd is an international, non-profit marine conservation organisation that engages in direct action campaigns to defend wildlife, and conserve and protect the world’s ocean from illegal exploitation and environmental destruction.

Nicolai Duda, Treasurer of Sea Shepherd Germany, said the group had been able to complete the purchase thanks to help from its supporters.

“This vessel is a joint achievement,” he said.

“We don't owe the new addition to our fleet to a single large donation or grant, but to the many thousands of supporters who made this purchase possible with their donations.”

“In the last few years we have been able to grow into a large movement and receive great support from Germany and many other parts of the world.”

“Thank you to all donors - this is your vessel.”

