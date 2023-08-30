Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Exchange of protests over incidents at sea ‘should not impact treaty talks’

The Spanish Navy offshore patrol vessel Centinela is shadowed by the Gibraltar Squadron’s HMS Daggers as it sailed through British waters off Gibraltar on Monday afternoon. The Spanish vessel’s presence was logged as an incursion and will be protested by the UK. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th August 2023

An exchange between of diplomatic protests between the UK and Spain over a recent spate of incidents at sea should not impact negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, No.6 Convent Place said on Wednesday. The Gibraltar Government was reacting to wide Spanish media coverage of a diplomatic protest lodged by Spain in which the...

