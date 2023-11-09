Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Exciting finale expected in men's hockey cup

By Stephen Ignacio
9th November 2023

The men’s hockey first division cup should provide some excitment in its finale after Eagle made a dramatic comeback after being 3-1 down to finish the match with a 4-3 victory. A match of two halves saw Eagles, spurred by Julian Lopez snatch a dramatic win which levels the two sides as they enter the final match of the competition.
In the women’s cup Europa was to produce an emphatic display with a 6-0 victory. The return of Kayliegh Sanchez after injury seeing her named as player of the match by her team as Europa saw also a return to her goalscoring ways. The match between Bavaria and Eagles was postponed.

