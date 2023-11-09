Exciting finale expected in men's hockey cup

The men’s hockey first division cup should provide some excitment in its finale after Eagle made a dramatic comeback after being 3-1 down to finish the match with a 4-3 victory. A match of two halves saw Eagles, spurred by Julian Lopez snatch a dramatic win which levels the two sides as they enter the final match of the competition.

In the women’s cup Europa was to produce an emphatic display with a 6-0 victory. The return of Kayliegh Sanchez after injury seeing her named as player of the match by her team as Europa saw also a return to her goalscoring ways. The match between Bavaria and Eagles was postponed.