Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Exercise Barbary Warrior set to start this weekend

Archive image of Exercise Wessex Storm 2023. Photo by Royal Gibraltar Regiment

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2024

The Oxford University Officer Training Corps (UOTC) will be conducting, Ex barbary Warrior, a military training exercise, from August 2 to 16 during the early hours of the morning.  

During this period, residents may notice an increase in military presence in the areas of Devil’s Tower Road and the Upper Rock. 

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with unloaded weapons. 

“These exercises are part of routine training operations to enhance the readiness and effectiveness of military personnel,” said a statement from the MoD.  

“We understand that such activities may cause a temporary inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.” 

Most Read

Local News

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Local history encapsulated in new mural unveiled at WWII Tunnels

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after Guardia Civil boat comes close to shore

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar welcomes cruise ship AIDAcosma on inaugural call

1st August 2024

Local News
RGP officer fined for unlawfully disclosing personal data

1st August 2024

Local News
Local history encapsulated in new mural unveiled at WWII Tunnels

31st July 2024

Local News
Gib jamboree brings small nations together

31st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024