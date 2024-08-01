Exercise Barbary Warrior set to start this weekend

The Oxford University Officer Training Corps (UOTC) will be conducting, Ex barbary Warrior, a military training exercise, from August 2 to 16 during the early hours of the morning.

During this period, residents may notice an increase in military presence in the areas of Devil’s Tower Road and the Upper Rock.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with unloaded weapons.

“These exercises are part of routine training operations to enhance the readiness and effectiveness of military personnel,” said a statement from the MoD.

“We understand that such activities may cause a temporary inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”