Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Exercise to test emergency response to LNG terminal and power station incident

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2023

A simulation exercise will be testing the emergency response to an incident in the Gibraltar LNG Terminal and Gibraltar Electricity Authority’s North Mole Power Station.

A Government-led multi-agency Tabletop Exercise (TTX) organised by the Office of Civil Contingencies was conducted last Thursday to practise and evaluate the on-site and off-site emergency response plans.

The exercise was attended by senior officers and representatives of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Health Authority, Director of Public Health, Environmental Agency, Ministry of Environment, Gibraltar Electricity Authority and Gibraltar LNG Terminal Operator.

The triennial Live Exercise (LIVEX) of the LNG Terminal is set to take place at the end of the year to test the emergency services, responding agencies and Terminal Operators in their response to an incident across the three levels of Operational, Tactical and Strategic Command.

“As I have said before with the many exercise scenarios that we need to test throughout the year, it is important that we regularly take part in multi-agency exercises to ensure that, collectively, we are best prepared for any eventuality even though it is highly unlikely that Gibraltar’s Emergency Services would need to respond to the simulated scenarios that were being exercised,” the Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“I am very grateful for the work that my staff have carried out in planning for this LNG TTX and future LIVEX and I place a huge emphasis on ensuring that we continue to develop and test our capabilities to effectively respond to a wide-range of threats and risks.”

Most Read

Local News

Bayside Central granted outline planning permission, but DPC raises some concerns

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Local News

Local fishermen reel in record-breaking 376kg Bluefin Tuna

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

UK/Spain News

Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Local News

Officer shortfall leaves RGP facing ‘unsustainable’ strain

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Local News

Govt’s 'living street’ project on Europort Avenue gains full planning approval

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Isola ‘100% confident’ Gibraltar will be removed from grey list in October

3rd July 2023

Local News
A year on, Justice for Carolina Action Group again calls for independent inquiry

3rd July 2023

Local News
Gibraltar internationally recognised for efforts on tobacco control

3rd July 2023

Local News
Ministry of Justice partners with Childline to develop domestic abuse services

3rd July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023