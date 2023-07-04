Exercise to test emergency response to LNG terminal and power station incident

A simulation exercise will be testing the emergency response to an incident in the Gibraltar LNG Terminal and Gibraltar Electricity Authority’s North Mole Power Station.

A Government-led multi-agency Tabletop Exercise (TTX) organised by the Office of Civil Contingencies was conducted last Thursday to practise and evaluate the on-site and off-site emergency response plans.

The exercise was attended by senior officers and representatives of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Health Authority, Director of Public Health, Environmental Agency, Ministry of Environment, Gibraltar Electricity Authority and Gibraltar LNG Terminal Operator.

The triennial Live Exercise (LIVEX) of the LNG Terminal is set to take place at the end of the year to test the emergency services, responding agencies and Terminal Operators in their response to an incident across the three levels of Operational, Tactical and Strategic Command.

“As I have said before with the many exercise scenarios that we need to test throughout the year, it is important that we regularly take part in multi-agency exercises to ensure that, collectively, we are best prepared for any eventuality even though it is highly unlikely that Gibraltar’s Emergency Services would need to respond to the simulated scenarios that were being exercised,” the Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“I am very grateful for the work that my staff have carried out in planning for this LNG TTX and future LIVEX and I place a huge emphasis on ensuring that we continue to develop and test our capabilities to effectively respond to a wide-range of threats and risks.”