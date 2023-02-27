Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Exhibition celebrates female artists ahead of Women’s International Day

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
27th February 2023

An exhibition of all women artists from local collective Kitchen Studios will open this evening at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion. The exhibition forms part of a programme of events organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts. The programme will see two weeks of events also including a music recital, immersive...

