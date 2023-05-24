Exhibition explores intersection of photography and painting
In Your Mind’s Eye, an exhibition of photographs and paintings by Eddie Linares, opens on Wednesday at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates. Retired for two years from his career as a physiotherapist, he describes himself not as an artist but as a passionate "image creator" bridging between photography and painting. He bought his first...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here