Exhibition with a winning ‘beating heart’
A small steel sculpture in the shape of a beating heart has won the first prize, The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize, at the 46th edition of the Gibraltar International Art Exhibition. Spanish artist Jose Manuel Diaz Pino presented his winning entry with both the movement and the sound of a beating heart as a sculpture come...
