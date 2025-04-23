Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Expect ‘lots of laughs’, David Walliams says ahead of Gib show

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
22nd April 2025

Famous comedian and author David Walliams will be hosting a stand-up comedy show followed by question and answer session on Thursday at the Europa Sports Arena. The event called An Audience With David Walliams is a prelude to the 2025 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7pm...

