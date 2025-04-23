Expect ‘lots of laughs’, David Walliams says ahead of Gib show
Famous comedian and author David Walliams will be hosting a stand-up comedy show followed by question and answer session on Thursday at the Europa Sports Arena. The event called An Audience With David Walliams is a prelude to the 2025 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7pm...
