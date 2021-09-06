Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Experts study 200-year old ‘fever passes’ from Gibraltar, drawing parallels with Covid-19

Immunity pass from 1828 yellow fever epidemic. Photo by LA Sawchuk with permission from the Gibraltar Museum.

By Gabriella Peralta
6th September 2021

Experts in anthropology are studying how Gibraltar could have been the first country to introduce ‘fever passes’ during the devastating yellow fever epidemic, which claimed the lives of over 2,000 Gibraltarians in the 19th century. Now, almost 200 years after the fever passes were first issued, anthropologists Lawrence Sawchuk and Lianne Tripp have published a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Sports

Gibraltar celebrates Jack Prior’s GB eight U23 European Championship gold medal

Sun 5th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Tough test for U19 volleyball who come away with heads held high

6th September 2021

Sports
Rugby kickstarts new season with foundations for the future looking solidly cemented

5th September 2021

Local News
Captive breeding programme sees Barbary partridge population flourish

5th September 2021

Features
Mystery artist captures Gibraltar’s landscape

5th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021