Faced with university uncertainty, Gibraltar’s students ponder their options

by Priya Gulraj and agencies

Given the uncertainty about the impact of Covid-19 on university education, many students in Gibraltar are faced with a dilemma: take a gap year, study from home or take the plunge and get involved in student life come September.

Universities in the UK are currently working out how best to handle the return to education in September, with options under consideration including online lectures and strict social distancing rules.

But that has created deep uncertainty for students, particularly those about to embark on their first year of further education.

According to a poll carried out by the University and College Union in the UK, 71% of 516 students said they would support moving the start of their first year of university to a later time if it meant they could have more face-to-face teaching rather than online lessons.

The start of the Covid-19 health crisis saw many Gibraltarian students return to the Rock to finish their current academic year from home.

But as a number of universities across the UK are planning to offer a blended learning approach – with a mix of online lessons and face-to-face teaching – when they reopen campuses to students in the autumn, the Chronicle reached out to some potential students to see how this news has been received on the Rock.

Hannah Khan, 18, who is hoping to go study veterinary medicine at the University of Nottingham, said she is looking forward to getting into a routine of learning again.

“I struggle to get back to studying when we have a shorter summer break, but by the time I start university in September I would have been at home for six months and that is a pretty long time,” Miss Khan said.

“Taking that other year break for a gap year makes the university content really overwhelming.”

“After being in such a steady flow of studying and getting things done, I had already planned how I would go about studying during the lockdown but I felt like everything was completely cut off.”

“Being so studious, I felt like I was missing a part of me.”

Her potential university has already informed her that the larger lectures will be held online, while smaller classes and tutorials will be held in smaller groups with social distancing measures in place.

By signing up to online forums and group chats, she has already forged friendships with many other students who will be starting their academic year in September as well, so the idea of missing Freshers’ Week is not a serious concern for Miss Khan at this stage.

On the other hand, Carmen Anderson, 18, who plans to study Drama and Film at the University of Kent, is hoping to take a gap year to save money, gain work experience and travel once borders start to reopen.

She said the student body is “pretty evenly divided” on this situation, but Miss Anderson prefers to wait.

“I want the full university experience and I don’t want the huge financial commitment this entails for my family and the Government just to be confined to an expensive room and have lectures online,” she said.

“My subject is mainly practical so it will be difficult to work online and gain the experience I would need to make the grades so I prefer to wait until the courses come back to normal.”

“Whilst it has been a bit boring having stopped ‘learning’ very suddenly there is still work I can do to prepare for university in my gap year, plus the benefit of work experience and beginning to develop a CV which is handy for the future, so I think I will prefer to take a gap year.”

Natasha Talbot-Salado has also opted for a gap year, but will be using the next academic year in Year 14 in the school in UK.

Miss Talbot-Salado and her family moved from Gibraltar to Canterbury in Kent last year after her father was posted there with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

“I am planning on deferring my university offer just because this Covid situation has thrown me back a little bit and I don’t feel ready to start something so big and new without having that little step to take between A-Levels and University,” she said.

“Also for virtual learning, I prefer to learn face to face because I prefer having the teacher there and that interaction.”

“Personally I don’t feel like I am ready to go to university in September. I was ready and then Covid happened and I want to make sure I have my work ethic back before going to university.”

While she is still registered in her new school, she is hoping to use this time to continue into Year 14, which is available to students sitting a three-year course of A-Levels, or if they picked up an A-Level in Year 13.

Miss Talbot-Salado will be using this extra year to finish off her Criminology A-Level before hoping to go to the University of Liverpool to study law.

Gianna Stanley, 18, is off to study History and Film at the University of Kent in September.

While she is committed to going to university in September, “taking a gap year is still a possible option if things don’t turn out the way I like”, she said.

Her university is offering online lectures and smaller classes, but Miss Stanley adds: “I completely understand wanting to defer the first year because the possible delays and lack of face to face lectures is quite unappealing as it tarnishes the whole university experience.”

“I also understand wanting to defer especially for British students, as it would not make sense getting into such big loans to have any less than the normal university experience.”

“Personally, I find the idea of going this year quite hard, especially because it’s going to be a struggle to make friends and experience the university life.”

“However, I have already made a myriad of friends due to meeting them online, and I trust that the university will do everything possible to make the freshers feel as welcomed as they can.”

“Therefore, I am torn as to whether I would prefer going this year or deferring, but I am quite keen on going this year and getting into my studies already.”

Samuel Marrache has just finished a law degree at UCL and is hoping to return in September to complete his bar training course to qualify as a barrister.

“The bar is an extremely interactive course which involves students partaking in many face to face teaching activities including moots (mock trials), which would be very difficult to replace in an online setting,” Mr Marrache said.

“It is for these reasons why personally I hope that by September we will be in a situation whereby some face to face teaching will be possible.”

But he added that many students in his situation who have finished their first degrees are looking forward to qualifying in their respective areas before returning to Gibraltar.

“Although the ‘student life’ is something we will all miss, many of us wish to start our careers and delaying our next year may only serve to postpone our working life by another year,” he added.

Meanwhile the Department of Education has said students opting to remain in Gibraltar and wishing to continue their studies via distance learning if that is an option should inform the Department of Education when they are submitting their continuation form.

“If they meet the requirements for continuation, they would then for the purposes of this academic year be supported as a distance learning student,” a spokesman told the Chronicle.

“As with all distance learning students, a Government scholarship would cover tuition fees with no maintenance grant payable.”

And while the Department of Education said it has not been alerted to an increase in potential deferrals by the schools, typically the number of students deferring after they have submitted their initial application is extremely low with many Gibraltar students committing to going to university.

“Advice on deferrals, gap years etc are provided at source by the Post 16 Coordinators in schools,” the Department of Education added.

“They do an exceptional job each year advising students on what the next steps on their journey may be.”

Universities must state clearly how much teaching will be online, says OfS

By Aine Fox, PA

Universities and colleges are being urged to give students clear information as to how courses will be taught going forward, including how much will be virtual, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Educational institutions should set out in the next few weeks how much of their courses in the new academic year might be delivered face-to-face or online and what the latter might involve, the Office for Students (OfS) said.

In guidance published on Wednesday, the independent regulator of higher education in England said prospective students should be provided with as much information as possible in order to make informed choices.

The OfS said information would allow students to make decisions about starting a course, choosing a different one or deferring.

It stated: “Prospective students will need to understand what a provider is committing to deliver in the current circumstances and in different scenarios, how this will be achieved, and the changes that might need to be made in response to changing public health advice.”

Current students also need to be kept informed about any changes to their courses and should have access to a “transparent and flexible complaints process” if they feel suitable adjustments have not been made, the OfS said.

Universities and colleges should be clear on the balance between, lectures, seminars and self-learning, and about the volume and arrangements of contact hours and support and resources if learning is going to be online, the guidance said.

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive at the OfS, last month urged universities not to make any promises to students that everything will be back to normal in the autumn if this is not the case.

Speaking about the latest guidance on Wednesday, Ms Dandridge said: “These are exceptionally challenging times for both students and universities, but students must be told clearly how their courses will be taught next year.

“Where it is likely that arrangements may need to change, that should also be made clear.

“Choosing when and where to go to university are important decisions at the best of times, but now more than ever prospective students must be given clear guidance and information to make the decision that is right for them.”

She said information should be set out in the coming weeks, and added: “We expect universities and colleges to make all reasonable efforts to maintain the quality of teaching and support on offer.”