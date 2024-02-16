Faith Torres on the last stretch before Miss World finals
By Frankie Hatton The reigning Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres, will soon be jetting off to India to represent the Rock at the Miss World 2023 pageant in Mumbai. After weeks of events and challenges the current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, will crown her successor at the finals on March 9 at the Jio...
