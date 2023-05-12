Fashion launch ‘dream come true’ for Gibraltar designer

A new collection of ladies gowns and dresses with a fusion of ‘east meets west’ was launched by designer Poonam Rupani last week.

PR Couture is a Gibraltar-based fashion brand that specialises in designing clothes that blend Indian and Western styles.

Poonam Rupani, a young mother of two, is of Indian origin and has been living in Gibraltar for 12 years, bringing her cultural influences to every piece in her new collection. At the beginning of the pandemic, Poonam designed a collection of colourful fashionable masks and neck chains to soften the then clinical look of masks.

After that, she took a break to concentrate on setting up her workshop in Mumbai and then started designing her collection whilst also taking a business Masters at Gibraltar University.

This, her first collection, was inspired by a range of cultural influences, from the vibrant colours and patterns of India to the sleek sophistication of Western styles.

Around 150 guests from all sectors of the community attended the event which had been scaled back from a catwalk event to allow them to move around easily browsing the clothes rails.

“I have around 65 pieces on display which include gowns, dresses, brunch, dinner and wedding outfits, and we can also make custom pieces too,” said Poonam.

“We can also mix and match the pieces and undertake to do the alterations to make that possible. I have made a lot of summer wear because the wedding season is here already.”

In her speech to guests, Poonam gave details of her ambitions and upbringing in Mumbai where she obtained her degree in fashion.

It was during Covid times that she worked on realising part of her dream, which was to design fashion wear, and after she embarked on her masters here and she established her workshop in Mumbai and, in tandem, designed this, her first collection.

After giving thanks, she ended with a quote and said: “Never stop dreaming because with passion and a little hard work you can make your dreams come true.” *

Further details are available on her Instagram Poonam Rupani Fashion Couture.