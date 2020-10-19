Fast intervention tightens circle around Covid cases
The Contact Tracing Bureau’s rapid response in detecting and isolating positive cases and their contacts has seen the number of people identified as a close contact limited to just seven per positive case on average. Behind the scenes, this fast-paced method is the front line to Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response, relentlessly hunting down the virus as...
