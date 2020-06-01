Fatal collision occurred outside BGTW, CM tells Parliament, voicing 'grave concern' for officers involved
Police officers whose patrol boat was involved in a fatal collision last March could face “multi-jurisdictional legal proceedings” arising from the incident, which appears to have occurred outside British Gibraltar territorial waters and has already prompted a diplomatic complaint from Spain to the UK. Speaking in the Gibraltar Parliament in response to questions from GSD...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here