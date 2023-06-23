FATF keeps Gibraltar on grey list despite ‘good progress’
The Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, kept Gibraltar on its ‘grey list’ of high-risk jurisdictions on Friday, despite acknowledging the Rock's “good progress” in tackling deficiencies identified by inspectors. Gibraltar was placed on the FATF list in June 2022 even after complying with all but two of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here