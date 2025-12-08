Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Father Charlie’s ordination ceremony attended by over 3,000

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2025

Monsignor Charles Azzopardi was ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar in a ceremony at the Victoria Stadium attended by over 3,000 people on Sunday.

The event marked his appointment as the ninth Bishop of Gibraltar, succeeding Bishop Carmel Zammit, who is retiring from the post.

He was consecrated by Archbishop of Civitas Ducalis Mark Miles, and co-consecrating bishops were Archbishop and Apostolic Nuncio of Great Britain Miguel Buendía and Bishop Zammit.

The spiritual ceremony included readings from Sister Jennifer, a Gibraltarian enclosed Discalced Carmelite nun living in Ronda, and Mgr. John Pardo.

Hymns, prayers and communion formed part of the well-attended celebration with choir singers performing.

Behind the scenes of the ordination ceremony

