Fault at ex-MOD substation sparks short power cut

Gibraltar was hit by another power cut on Tuesday lunchtime, this time due to an issue at an ex-MOD substation.

Gibelec confirmed to the public that a high voltage fault at an ex-MOD substation in the South Mole “back fed” into the GEA’s distribution network, causing a power outage.

The power was down for less than an hour, with some areas of the Rock being affected before others.

Some residents reported issues with their internet provider GibFibre following the outage.

The Chronicle contacted GibFibre but their customer services team were unable to say if it was linked to the power outage.

The company later said on Facebook that its engineers were identifying people who were affected and that service was set to resume by nighttime.