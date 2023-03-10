Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Fault in high voltage network causes total blackout

Total power outage across Gibraltar on Friday morning. Pic by Michael Beltran.

By Priya Gulraj
10th March 2023

Residents in the area of Governor’s Parade, Arengo’s Palace, Willis’ Road and the East side are still without power at 1pm after a Gibraltar-wide blackout in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 3.45am Gibraltar was plunged into darkness after the high voltage network “experienced an earth fault”, the Gibraltar Electrical Authority said.

While the majority of Gibraltar received power again by 6am, these areas disconnected whilst engineers continue to work to identify the exact location of the fault.

“An earth fault is a type of electrical fault where a power cable or other conductor breaks, and comes into contact with the earth, or any conductive material in contact with the earth,” a spokesperson said.

“When this happens, it can cause damage to equipment, interrupt the continuity of supply, and may even pose a danger to our employees working on the network.”

“There are several reasons that can cause an earth fault.”

“Some of these reasons include insulation failure, physical damage to underground cables or an overload of cables which can result in conductors getting cut and falling into a ground point, and natural disturbances shifting cables and equipment.”

“By 6am various elements of our High Voltage network had been reconfigured in order to restore power to the majority of our customers.”

This is the second overnight powercut this week.

Further information will be provided as soon as this is available, the GEA said.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

DPC grants outlining planning permission for Rooke scheme

Thu 9th Mar, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

Full application filed for 15-storey mixed-use project on Devil’s Tower Road

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
35 fuel containers recovered at sea

10th March 2023

Local News
DPC grants outlining planning permission for Rooke scheme

9th March 2023

Local News
Intrepid adventurer back in Gib after overland Gambia bra run

9th March 2023

Local News
HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

8th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023