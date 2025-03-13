Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Feetham attends Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association House of Block event in London

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2025

This week, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham attended a gathering of leaders from the world of digital assets and finance coming together for an event hosted by the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) in collaboration with House of Block.

Held at The Ivy Soho Brasserie in London, the event served as a unique networking platform for industry professionals to discuss the latest trends in digital assets and investments.

In his keynote address Mr Feetham highlighted Gibraltar’s growing influence as a global hub for financial innovation. With more than 40 guests in attendance, the event fostered in-depth discussions on Gibraltar’s role in the evolving landscape of digital assets and the broader investment ecosystem, said a statement from the Government.

“The event further cemented the Government’s commitment to being at the forefront of financial and digital innovation, with attendees gaining insights from the global leaders driving change in the investment space,” the statement added.

Mr Feetham added that Gibraltar continues to be a leader in embracing financial innovation, and that it was a privilege to participate in events like this.

He also noted that the event was held at no cost to the Government as it was fully funded by the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association.

“GFIA plays a dynamic and important role in promoting Gibraltar as a premier jurisdiction for financial services and digital assets, and I commend their ongoing efforts to strengthen our position on the global stage,” he said.

