Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Feetham hosts workshop on youth engagement in Financial Sectors

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2023

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, welcomed over 80 individuals to the Finance Centre boardroom at Europort for a workshop earlier this week.

The brainstorming session attracted a broad range of attendees for an event that had an open-door policy were attendees had the opportunity for one-on-one interaction with Dr Feetham.

Central to the discussion were in-depth explorations of the perception and expectations amongst young people of career prospects within the online gaming, financial services and digital service sectors.

“The young students confidently expressed their views that principally focused on awareness, communication, coordination and partnership,” said a Government statement.

“The event was a resounding success, with attendees leaving stating that they felt inspired and motivated to contribute to the development of the financial sectors,” the Government added.
While Mr Feetham said the event went beyond a simple listening exercise.

“This was the start of a movement. We spent two hours listening and engaging in positive and constructive discussion.”

“There were new angles that I had not appreciated or considered previously, and it was invaluable to hear first-hand some of the inspiring stories behind individuals who have worked their way up the ranks in these sectors.”

“Some of these people entered the job market through apprenticeships and at times, without a university degree. It was inspiring to hear their journeys as they progressed and achieved the success that they enjoy today.”

“That is a key message that the Connect Hub will be delivering over the coming months. I am really excited to see this initiative roll out alongside some of the other projects that we will also be launching through the Connect Hub."

For any general queries or further information on future events, contact Lizanne and Tania at the Connect Hub: FutureFinanceGibraltar@gibraltar.gov.gi

