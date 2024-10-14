Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Feetham hosts youth engagement event with Bullish CEO Tom Farley

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2024

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, hosted a successful Connect Hub event last week at the Gibraltar Finance Boardroom, as part of his ongoing ministerial youth engagement programme.

This event continues his initiative aimed at bridging the knowledge gap in the financial sectors for young people in Gibraltar.

The guest speaker for the event was Tom Farley, CEO of Bullish Group and former President of the New York Stock Exchange. With over 60 attendees, mostly young people, the event, themed “Entrepreneurship and Opportunities in the Crypto Industry”, provided a unique insight into Bullish’s growth, industry insights, and the evolving opportunities within the financial sector, said a statement from the Government.

“Tom Farley’s presentation offered invaluable perspectives on navigating the fast-paced digital asset space. The event also included a lively question and answer session, with attendees keen to explore various topics related to Crypto, financial careers, and entrepreneurship,” the statement added.

Speaking after the event, Mr Feetham expressed his enthusiasm, and stated, "It was a fantastic event. Great turnout and excellent engagement – it’s clear we are reaching our target audience: young people. “

“An investment in our youth is an investment in our future, and seeing such strong participation from young people eager to learn about opportunities in this dynamic sector is truly encouraging. Initiatives like these are vital in shaping the future of Gibraltar’s economy.”

“I also want to reiterate that all my ministerial events are always open to parents and anyone interested in attending. I welcome direct engagement with me or my ministry if we can assist further."

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Paola Hewitt donates 52 handcrafted blankets to elderly residents in memory of late mother

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Tit-for-tat immigration controls cause rush hour border chaos

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Friday border chaos puts focus on treaty talks as CM warns against Spanish ‘pressure tactics’

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mein Schiff 7 makes its inaugural call to Gibraltar

14th October 2024

Local News
Second phase of Main Street barrier art project commences

14th October 2024

Local News
Santos and Arias-Vasquez visit apprentices at Government Training Centre

14th October 2024

Local News
Gibraltar attends high level financial crime meetings in Miami

14th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024