Feetham hosts youth engagement event with Bullish CEO Tom Farley

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, hosted a successful Connect Hub event last week at the Gibraltar Finance Boardroom, as part of his ongoing ministerial youth engagement programme.

This event continues his initiative aimed at bridging the knowledge gap in the financial sectors for young people in Gibraltar.

The guest speaker for the event was Tom Farley, CEO of Bullish Group and former President of the New York Stock Exchange. With over 60 attendees, mostly young people, the event, themed “Entrepreneurship and Opportunities in the Crypto Industry”, provided a unique insight into Bullish’s growth, industry insights, and the evolving opportunities within the financial sector, said a statement from the Government.

“Tom Farley’s presentation offered invaluable perspectives on navigating the fast-paced digital asset space. The event also included a lively question and answer session, with attendees keen to explore various topics related to Crypto, financial careers, and entrepreneurship,” the statement added.

Speaking after the event, Mr Feetham expressed his enthusiasm, and stated, "It was a fantastic event. Great turnout and excellent engagement – it’s clear we are reaching our target audience: young people. “

“An investment in our youth is an investment in our future, and seeing such strong participation from young people eager to learn about opportunities in this dynamic sector is truly encouraging. Initiatives like these are vital in shaping the future of Gibraltar’s economy.”

“I also want to reiterate that all my ministerial events are always open to parents and anyone interested in attending. I welcome direct engagement with me or my ministry if we can assist further."