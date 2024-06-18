Feetham reveals leadership intentions

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has revealed his leadership intentions in a social media post over the bank holiday weekend.

Mr Feetham posted on Facebook that if Chief Minister Fabian Picardo decides not to seek re-election as leader of the GSLP, he would put his name forward.

“Recently I have been asked both publicly on social media and privately, so I might as well address it now,” Mr Feetham said.

“If Fabian decides not to seek re-election as leader, I will listen to the membership, and if they believe it is in the best interest of Gibraltar and the party for me to do so, I will put my name forward, for the members to decide.”

“When I stood as a GSLP candidate for the general election, I did so to help Gibraltar in what I knew would be very difficult times ahead.”

“This is about public service and democratic choice, never about political ambition.”

This comes after Mr Picardo backed Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, as the future leader of the party during the last election campaign.

Last September, Mr Picardo told journalists that if he had to nominate someone as the next GSLP leader it would be Mrs Arias-Vasquez.

At the time Mrs Arias-Vasquez said that although this was “slightly daunting” she would not “lean out” of pursuing leadership.

Mr Picardo told GBC on Tuesday that any suggestions that he would stand down if a treaty is announced are based on “untrue rumours”.

He said he would serve the term as Chief Minister as long as the GSLP membership continues to entrust him with the leadership of the party.