Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Feetham reveals leadership intentions

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2024

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has revealed his leadership intentions in a social media post over the bank holiday weekend.

Mr Feetham posted on Facebook that if Chief Minister Fabian Picardo decides not to seek re-election as leader of the GSLP, he would put his name forward.

“Recently I have been asked both publicly on social media and privately, so I might as well address it now,” Mr Feetham said.

“If Fabian decides not to seek re-election as leader, I will listen to the membership, and if they believe it is in the best interest of Gibraltar and the party for me to do so, I will put my name forward, for the members to decide.”

“When I stood as a GSLP candidate for the general election, I did so to help Gibraltar in what I knew would be very difficult times ahead.”

“This is about public service and democratic choice, never about political ambition.”

This comes after Mr Picardo backed Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, as the future leader of the party during the last election campaign.

Last September, Mr Picardo told journalists that if he had to nominate someone as the next GSLP leader it would be Mrs Arias-Vasquez.

At the time Mrs Arias-Vasquez said that although this was “slightly daunting” she would not “lean out” of pursuing leadership.

Mr Picardo told GBC on Tuesday that any suggestions that he would stand down if a treaty is announced are based on “untrue rumours”.

He said he would serve the term as Chief Minister as long as the GSLP membership continues to entrust him with the leadership of the party.

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

TNG Global awards Eastside Coastal Protection Works contract

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt welcomes new GIB Chairman

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM hosts former Spanish President Felipe Gonzalez in Boluda reception

18th June 2024

Local News
RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

18th June 2024

Local News
John McVea appointed new GDP Chief of Police

18th June 2024

Local News
TNG Global awards Eastside Coastal Protection Works contract

18th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024