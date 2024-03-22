Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

Feetham visits Argus

By Chronicle Staff
22nd March 2024

As part of an outreach programme, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham visited the offices of Argus Insurance at West One, at their invitation.

During his visit, Mr Feetham met with the management team and discussed the insurance needs of the local community including the motor insurance sector, and the importance of ensuring sustainability and stability.

“We were delighted to welcome the Minister to our new offices and to have had the opportunity to discuss first-hand the role that Gibraltar licensed insurers underwriting in the local market play in the overall stability of our economy,” Argus Managing Director Alex Bonavia, said.

“I also had the opportunity to chat with the Minister regarding the student placement scheme which Argus will be supporting, as we believe that nurturing and developing local talent is crucial to safeguarding the future of the insurance industry in Gibraltar.”

Mr Feetham also requested and was allowed to engage with staff on a one to one basis, as is usual for him during these visits.

“Visiting Argus Insurance was an insightful experience, highlighting the role played by experienced underwriters, supported by local staff and management teams, in meeting the insurance needs of Gibraltar's community,” Mr Feetham said.

“This is crucial not only for addressing the insurance needs of our community but also for safeguarding economic stability. Continued collaboration between the Government, the sector and stakeholders remains paramount as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead."

