Wed 7th Feb, 2024

Feetham visits Bank J. Safra Sarasin

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2024

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently visited Bank J. Safra Sarasin after an invitation from the private bank.

He was greeted by the senior management team and held a “fruitful discussion around private banking trends and various Government initiatives targeting the financial sectors, which have been well received and supported by the private bank,” said a statement from the Government.

The visit also provided an opportunity for Mr Feetham to meet and engage the bank’s staff members on a one-to-one basis.

Minister Nigel Feetham said: in Gibraltar and getting to know what matters to them. The J. Safra Group has had an established presence of the Rock via Bank J. Safra Sarasin for more than 20 years,” he said.

“During that time, it has enhanced its strong footprint in Gibraltar significantly.”

“Equally impressive was the level of investment in the bank’s staff and their pride in working for the bank.”

“Bank J. Safra Sarasin’s confidence and commitment to a long-term future in Gibraltar strengthens my own conviction for the success of our financial sectors.”

“They have pursued these investments through the acquisition of other private banks in Gibraltar, by growing their office footprint, and in the recruitment and training of their highly qualified staff. I was particularly impressed with the level of engagement on some of the pipeline initiatives that I shared with them and that I hope to roll out in coming months,” he added.

