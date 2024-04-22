Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Feetham visits Entain head office

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2024

Entain, one of the world’s largest gambling operators and a FTSE 100 company, hosted the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, at their head office in Gibraltar.

Representatives from Entain showcased their offices at Atlantic Suites, Europort and Regal House to Mr Feetham. Etain has 800 employees across these three locations.

The visit included meeting members of various departments including legal, compliance, product and technology, infosec, customer services and marketing.

Mr Feetham spoke to Gibraltarian employees at each location and even got to share in the Cheltenham Gold Cup celebrations with the Customer Service team who handle thousands of customer contacts during the festival.

Entain was one of the first gambling operators to be established in Gibraltar and has called the Rock home for more than twenty-five years. It is now, and remains, one of the largest employers in Gibraltar supporting professionals in many different career areas and specialisms.

“I am grateful to Entain for their invitation to visit their local head office after also visiting the group in the U.K. earlier in the year,” said Mr Feetham.

“I am especially grateful for the relationship we have established since I took office as Minister with responsibility for the Gaming sector, meeting periodically and keeping each other informed of matters of mutual interest.”

“Entain’s willingness to share their insights and expertise with me has been very helpful and I look forward to our continued engagement.”

