Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Feetham visits GibDock

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2024

Minister for Justice and Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited GibDock touring its ship repair and conversion facilities and highlighting its critical role in supporting both commercial and military operations, including maintenance on HMS Lyme Bay.

The visit was at the invitation of the company and as part of his responsibilities for Trade and Industry.

During the visit, Mr Feetham was given a comprehensive tour of the yard, including the dry dock infrastructure.

GibDock, the ship repair and conversion facility in Gibraltar, offers a wide range of high-quality services in ship repair, refit, and engineering. It operates three dry docks of varying sizes, capable of accommodating vessels up to Panamax size.

The facility’s main wharf stretches over 300 meters, offering significant capacity for the repair and maintenance of both commercial and military vessels.

“The company’s commitment to ongoing investment in its facilities ensures that it remains at the forefront of the competitive ship repair sector,” said a statement from the Government.

During the visit, Mr Feetham was granted special access to HMS Lyme Bay, which is currently undergoing maintenance at GibDock. HMS Lyme Bay is a key asset of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, responsible for transporting troops, vehicles, and ammunition in support of Royal Navy operations.

The vessel's strategic capabilities include delivering a significant fighting force to locations around the world, underscoring the importance of GibDock’s services to both commercial and military clients.

“This visit has highlighted the important role that GibDock plays in supporting naval and commercial operations alike. The work carried out at GibDock not only serves the needs of the shipping industry but also plays a key part in ensuring our military assets are maintained and operational,” said Mr Feetham.

“I remember, as a young boy, when the dockyard first transitioned from an exclusively naval yard into a commercial operation. It remains important today both for our economy and for His Majesty’s Government armed forces.”

