Tue 9th Apr, 2024

Feetham visits Moneycorp Bank

By Chronicle Staff
9th April 2024

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently visited Moneycorp Bank at the invitation of its Management Team. 

He was warmly received by the Bank's Board and engaged in a fruitful discussion regarding the Bank's strategic plans. 

Led by Moneycorp Bank CEO, Séamus Hayes, Mr Feetham was given a comprehensive tour of the Bank's recently refurbished offices. 

The visit provided an opportunity for Mr Feetham to interact with the Bank’s team and gain firsthand insights. 

“We are grateful to the Government of Gibraltar for its constructive and positive approach to the development of our business and look forward to maintaining a strong working relationship with Minister Feetham and his colleagues in the future,” Séamus Hayes, CEO of Moneycorp Bank said.

Mr Feetham said he was delighted to have had the opportunity to visit Moneycorp Bank and gain a deeper understanding of its strategy and commitment to Gibraltar.

“Moneycorp Bank offers modern banking services with a strong emphasis on international foreign exchange and payment solutions, bolstered by the wider Moneycorp Group’s global coverage,” Mr Feetham said.

“I was impressed by the diverse and specialist teams, as well as the expertise and diligence shown at first hand in supporting customers through their financial journeys.” 

He also praised Moneycorp Bank's global reach and capabilities.

"Moneycorp Bank's capacity for cross-border payments on a global scale is truly remarkable,” he said.

“I was intrigued to learn about its technological solutions, facilitating payments to 190 countries in over 120 currencies. The Bank's ambition is commendable."

