Tue 13th Feb, 2024

Feetham visits renovated offices of Bet 365

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2024

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, accepted an invitation to tour the newly refurbished offices of Bet365, an international gaming brand in Gibraltar.

With a current workforce of 210 employees, Mr Feetham said he was pleased to see that Bet365 is bolstering its operations in Gibraltar, underscoring its commitment to the local community and economy.

During the visit, he outlined various Government policy initiatives, particularly in relation to local recruitment, while acknowledging the inherent challenges posed by the limited labour pool locally.

“The company expressed awareness and support for the Connect Hub initiative at the Ministry, aimed at empowering young people to explore opportunities in the gaming sector, “ said a statement from the Government.

“The Minister noted that Bet365 is keen on extending its group graduate scheme to Gibraltar, reflecting its dedication to nurturing local talent.”

Mr Feetham reaffirmed the Government's “strong support” for the gaming sector and pledged to maintain close liaison with Bet365.

He also noted that he was “impressed by the first-class office facilities and conducive working environment” and “commended Bet365 for its investment in Gibraltar.”

Mr Feetham also spoke to staff members as he toured the office.

