Feetham visits the UK for high-level meetings and events

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham visited the UK for high-level meetings and events to strengthen Gibraltar's ties in the financial, gaming, and diplomatic sectors, this week.

He also attended the High Commissioners' Banquet, met with key officials, and visited Calpe House to support Gibraltarians receiving care in the UK.

As part of his visit, Mr Feetham met with HM Treasury to discuss matters relevant to his ministerial portfolios.

He also held a meeting with the Betting and Gaming Council to discuss Gibraltar’s gaming sector and its regulatory framework, which remains a benchmark for best practices internationally.

One of the highlights of the visit was Mr Feetham’s attendance at the High Commissioners’ Banquet held at Mansion House. The dinner, hosted by the City of London Corporation and the Royal Commonwealth Society, in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, brought together the Commonwealth diplomatic community in London and senior international business figures, including leaders in the financial and professional services sector.

During the event, Mr Feetham had the opportunity to speak with Lord Collins of Highbury, the keynote speaker at the event, who is the Deputy Leader of the House of Lords and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Africa).

Mr Feetham also visited Calpe House, where he met and spoke with Gibraltar residents staying there. He emphasised the importance of supporting Gibraltarians receiving care in the UK and highlighted the vital role Calpe House plays in providing a home-away-from-home for the community.