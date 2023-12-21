Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Feetham visits Transact Payments Ltd office

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2023

Minister for Finance Nigel Feetham was recently invited to the Transact Payments Limited office, the company is a developing Gibraltar-based e- money firm holding regulatory permissions from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Continuing his series of visits to licensed firms in Gibraltar, Mr Feetham was delighted to meet with the senior leadership team and staff. The company, based in Gibraltar, has a growing presence across this and other jurisdictions.

During his visit, Mr Feetham is said to have been impressed by the firm's proactive initiatives in cultivating emerging talents.

“Aligning with his vision for Gibraltar's financial sectors, Transact Payments Limited is actively creating avenues for professional growth and development, a testament to their commitment to nurturing a diverse and skilled workforce,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

“Minister Feetham took the time to engage with all employees and learn more about their journey into financial services.”

Mr Feetham added, "It was truly uplifting to witness the vibrant atmosphere at Transact Payments Limited’s offices locally.”

“The diverse spectrum of individuals, ranging from seasoned experts to younger talents like Eliza Triay, underpins the company's commitment to fostering a wide range of experiences. I am particularly pleased to see young professionals forging their careers in financial services."

