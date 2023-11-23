Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Feethams drops in on Somerset Bridge

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2023

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited the offices of Somerset Bridge Limited in Gibraltar, part of Arch Re group, a leading global insurance group, as part of his outreach initiative for the financial sectors in Gibraltar.

During his visit, Mr Feetham was welcomed by management, and also took the opportunity to speak to staff, including the younger employees.

Of particular interest was Somerset Bridge's approach to talent acquisition and development.

Mr Feetham delved into discussions about the company's initiatives aimed at attracting and nurturing local talent across all levels.

Notably, the company boasts a progressive six-month entry-level training program, welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds and skill sets.

Their commitment to empowering younger individuals to thrive in the insurance industry resonated profoundly with Mr Feetham's own vision for fostering local talent, a spokesperson for the Ministry said.

“I've consistently championed creating opportunities within Gibraltar's financial services sector, especially for our youth,” Mr Feetham said.

“Somerset Bridge’s commitment in this area is commendable.”

“For example, their new four open vacancies present a fantastic avenue for aspiring professionals seeking a flourishing career in the vibrant and leading insurance industry in Gibraltar.”

“I have also taken this opportunity to highlight my recent initiative, the Connect Hub team in my Ministry, who support financial and gaming firms in navigating their service provision relationship with the Government of Gibraltar.”

