Sat 24th Jul, 2021

Feetham’s message to Govt on public finances: ‘We told you so’

By Brian Reyes
23rd July 2021

In delivering a budget speech scathing of the Gibraltar Government’s “reckless and politically dishonest” management of public finances and the challenges now faced by the community, GSD MP Daniel Feetham had one clear message this week: “We told you so.” Mr Feetham reminded the Gibraltar Parliament that the GSD had been warning about government spending...

