Filming halted on Eastenders and other BBC dramas over coronavirus

By Sherna Noah

Filming on hit BBC dramas including EastEnders, Casualty and Doctors have been suspended in the wake of Government advice about Coronavirus, the broadcaster has announced.

The BBC said filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas - which also includes Holby City, River City and Pobol y Cwm - will be temporarily halted.

Only two episodes of EastEnders - which have already been filmed - will air a week.

In a statement about EastEnders, the corporation said: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest Government update.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

And it added: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice."

It is thought that EastEnders has already stopped filming.

The popular BBC One soap is filmed months in advance, which means TV bosses still have episodes to air.

(PA)

Coronation Street bans kissing scenes in attempt to halt coronavirus spread

By Keiran Southern

Coronation Street has banned kissing scenes in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus on set.

An ITV spokeswoman said any scenes with kissing or close contact are being altered to minimise contact between actors.

Viewers will not see the changes immediately as the soap films six to eight weeks in advance, the spokeswoman added.

The broadcaster has already said it will use both Corrie and Emmerdale to "remind people of important public health issues" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The importance of hand washing is among the topics that will be covered by the programmes, ITV said.

Earlier this month, an unnamed cast member from Coronation Street entered precautionary self-isolation over fears that they had contracted coronavirus.

However, they later returned to work after being advised by health professionals that they no longer needed to be in isolation and could safely continue filming.

There was no disruption to filming of the soap.

(PA)