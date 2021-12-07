Final book in trilogy unravels fact from rumour in charting social history of 18th century Gibraltar
Author Richard Garcia held a book signing for his latest book ‘The Phoenix Rises, 1783-1805’, the final volume in a trilogy detailing the social history of Gibraltar in the 18th century. “It is from the perspective of the civilian population, the ordinary people rather than the military,” said Mr Garcia. He noted there are a...
