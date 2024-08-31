Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 31st Aug, 2024

Final day of the fair

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
31st August 2024

Today is the final day of the fair that has been organised by the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS).

Once again there will be entertainment at the Family Pavilion, which is free to enter.

Tonight the circus comes to town with a show that includes workshops, carnival games, stilt walkers, balloon modelling and face painting. Followed by a performance by Yalta Dance Studio.

A varied range of rides for different age groups are also available, all priced at £3. In addition, there will be tombolas, games, and other stalls, including those set up by local charitable organisations.

