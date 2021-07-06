Finding inspiration in Mediterranean light
Gibraltar’s unique streets have served as the focal point of a degree show at Loughborough University. Monica Popham is a local art student who has used the unique Mediterranean environment on the Rock for the final piece of her Fine Art degree. The degree show, titled “Mi Gran Peñon” captures the Mediterranean light on the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here