Fine Arts Association hold exhibition of previous works and life drawings
An exhibition of works by members of the Gibraltar’s Fine Arts Association is currently on display at the Fine Arts Gallery. Within their autumn exhibition, works created at the weekly life drawing sessions are on display in a recreation of the set-up used for the sessions in gallery’s second room. With 40 works of art...
