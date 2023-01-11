Fine Arts Association launches 'No Cuesta d’Enero' events

A programme of public events including interviews, demonstrations, live painting, poetry and an exhibition, will launch this evening with a portrait session at the Mayor's Parlour.

The programme organised by the Fine Arts Association called 'No Cuesta d’Enero' is open to the public and free to attend.

The varied programme will see live demonstrations of body painting, tattooing and fine art painting, and also a talk on cake baking and the influence of colour in food.

Speakers include Sharon Garcia owner of Piece of Cake Bakery, award winning artist from San Roque Miguel Nuñez, tattoo artist Anuke, and poets Rebecca Calderon and Trino Cruz.

Former Deputy Editor of the Chronicle, Alice Mascarenhas, will also be interviewing local artists Ambrose Avellano, Maribel Matthews and Vin Mifsud.

"We consider ourselves as an Association that wants to stimulate the art community and now in January, when people are trying to save money, we're doing a free event so I think it's a good opportunity to kickstart in a way that people can afford," Fine Arts Association committee member Joseph Alecio said.

He added: "All these different things from cake making to tattoos and body painting, they all share the same roots which is it comes from a side of creativity and art.”

This evening the programme begins with around 14 to 16 artists painting Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, in the Mayor's Parlour between 7pm and 9pm.

All spaces for this event have already been booked.

Fine Arts Association committee member John Langdon encouraged the public to attend the events held at the Fine Arts Gallery including the talks, demonstrations and live painting sessions.

"Another big part of this is getting different groups to come together," Mr Langdon said.

The programme marks the first time the Association and local art collective Kitchen Studios have collaborated, with Kitchen hosting an exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery which opens on Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27.

Kitchen Studios was formed in 2015, with the ethos to foster local art and start conversations.

Mr Langdon added that the life drawing sessions held on Thursdays will be open to everyone during No Cuesta d’Enero, and not just committee members.

For the life drawing sessions, all artists need to bring is a sketchbook and their chosen medium. Easels and a glass of wine will be provided by the Association.

Mr Langdon described how the Association is changing its approach, with no hierarchy in the Association and now moving forward with a democratic process.

The Association has around 50 members and is actively encouraging more to join by either filling out a form at the Fine Arts Gallery, or email fineartsass.20@hotmail.com for more information.

No Cuesta d’Enero events at the Fine Arts Gallery

Thursday 12 January

7pm – 9pm Life Drawing

Monday 16 January

10 min talks 6.15pm

Sharon Garcia – The influence of colour in food

Miguel Nuñez - artist from San Roque

Break

Ambrose Avellano interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas

Tuesday 17 January

6pm – 9pm

Demonstrations

Tattoos - Anuke

Body Painting - Gibintbodyart

Fine Arts Painting - Miguel Nunez

Wednesday 18 January

Poets and artists 10 min talks

6.30 Rebecca Calderon.

6.45 Naomi Duarte

7.00 Trino Cruz.

7.15 BREAK

7.30 Maribel Mathews and Vin Mifsud Interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas

Thursday 19 January

7.00 – 9.00 Life Drawing

Monday 23 to Friday 27 January

Kitchen at the Fine Arts Gallery