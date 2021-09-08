Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Fire breaks out in Laguna house

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2021

Emergency services attended a fire that broke out in kitchen in a residential flat in Ballymena House in Laguna Estate on Tuesday evening.
Three Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service appliances including 12 firefighters attended the incident, together with Breathing Apparatus.
On arrival officers saw the kitchen was engulfed and one team with Breathing apparatus deployed initially to control and limit potential fire spread while the second team lay out hoses to attack the fire.
By 6.30pm the fire was extinguished and Matthew Payas, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, tweeted: “Fire swiftly extinguished, cooling down and ventilation operations in progress.”
The Royal Gibraltar Police were on hand to assist and closed off entry into the estate from the former Royal Bank of Scotland entrance in Corral Road.
A spokesman for the GFRS said there were no injuries and the road was reopened to traffic by 8pm.

