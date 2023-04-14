Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Fire Service Personnel attend variety of courses at the Fire Service College

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2023

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service personnel have been busy over the past couple of months, with personnel engaged in a wide variety of courses in the UK.

These have ranged from Incident Command, at Silver/Tactical and Gold/Strategic levels for Officers, to maintenance of the Compartment Fire Behaviour skills for firefighters.

The Advanced Tactical Incident Command – ICL3 was recently completed by Station Officers Jared Olivero and Kevagn Estella at the Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

“Building on previous levels of Incident Command, this course provides the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding required to perform as an Advanced Tactical Incident Commander, focusing on tactical command and coordination at larger, more serious incidents, including working in a Multi-Agency environment,” said a statement from the GFRS.

The statement also added that as the service gradually picks up momentum following the pandemic, it was once again able to engage with the Fire Service College for the provision of a two-day, bespoke Compartment Fire Behaviour Refresher Course.

“The course conforms to recommended industry best practice, for the maintenance of competence for Breathing Apparatus wearers. Personnel were put through their paces in this vital discipline, providing the opportunity to sharpen skills in state-of-the-art facilities, including creating awareness in identifying and understanding fire conditions and “flow paths”, thus applying appropriate ventilation and water application techniques,” said the statement.

Divisional Officer Edgar Ramirez also completed the Multi Agency Gold Incident Command Course, at the Fire Service College.

The course is designed to develop the Gold Commanders’ ability to make decisions and work within a multi agency team, this Tri-Service venture, between the College of Policing (CoP), the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and the National Ambulance Resilience Unit (NARU), is aimed at Category 1 responders from “blue light” services and partner agencies.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Former Commissioner of Police charged with sexual assault

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#Richard’s Rendezvous Tunnel or underpass?

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GDP marine unit mechanic requalification

14th April 2023

Local News
Governor and the Minister for Public Utilities visit AquaGib

14th April 2023

Local News
Two local patients affected by NHS strikes

14th April 2023

Local News
SNAG donates sensory equipment

14th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023