Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in car park
Firefighters and police are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a car in the Devil’s Tower Road car park on Tuesday morning. This is the latest in a string of fires in different locations around the Rock over the past fortnight, but a spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police said investigators had not...
