Thu 5th Jan, 2023

First aid training for Defence Guard Service

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2023

Four members of the Defence Guard Service (DGS) recently took part in First Aid Training in the HM Customs Training Wing.

The First Aid at Work training course, which conforms with Health and Safety Executive guidance, provides a comprehensive set of practical skills needed by first aiders in most workplaces, giving both the ability and knowledge to deal with first aid emergencies.

It meets the standards required to help comply with Health and Safety (First aid) regulations.

DGS Senior Security Officer, Diandra Desoisa, said: “It is vital for Defence Guard Service officers to have this level of first aid training as they are the first point of contact with the public in most of MoD Gibraltar sites.”

“This training will provide officers with the skills required in order to be able to assist the public, especially in key areas such as along Winston Churchill Avenue which is one of the main roads in Gibraltar.”

The MoD said every member of the Defence Guard Service will be undertaking First Aid Training over the next few months.

