First GCSE co-ed class celebrates exam success
Youngsters across Gibraltar on Thursday celebrated their GCSE results, being the first cohort of students to sit their exams and begin their secondary education in a co-ed setting. The boys and girls at Westside School, Bayside School and the Gibraltar College had plenty to celebrate after receiving their results by email early in the morning....
