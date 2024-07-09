First inspection for new police officers

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s latest training school had their first uniform inspection by Inspector Stewart Finegan at Devil’s Tower Camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Fourteen RGP officers, nine male and five female, will now complete a 26-week intensive training school before joining the Response Teams for a two-year probation period.

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including the military, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the financial industry and a professional chef.

Three Gibraltar Defence Police and two Royal Falkland Islands Police officers will join the training school before returning to their respective forces.

An RGP spokesman said: “We’d like to welcome our latest recruitment class to Gibraltar’s Thin Blue Line family.”