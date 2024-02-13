Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Feb, 2024

First inspection for new RGP recruits

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s new recruits had their first uniform inspection by Inspector Dylan Quigley at Devils Tower Camp on Tuesday morning.

12 officers, seven male and five female will now complete a 26-week intensive training school, before joining the Response Teams in August for a two-year probation period.

The new recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including the military, firefighting and a former Mrs Gibraltar.

For the first time, the RGP are also training a Royal Falkland Islands Police Officer, who will complete the training school before returning to the Falkland Islands to re-join her force.
An RGP spokesman said: “We’d like to welcome our class of 2024 to Gibraltar’s Thin Blue Line family.”

