First jury trial in months is ‘important learning curve’
The first jury trial since the pandemic began was held today against the backdrop of public health measures inside the courtroom, in what Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said was an “important learning curve” for judges, lawyers and court staff alike. Outside the courtroom, prospective jurors and court staff wearing masks stood at a suitable distance...
