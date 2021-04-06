First phase of Central Hall refurbishment completed
The first phase of the refurbishment of Central Hall in the South District, which restored some of the original features of the former church was recently unveiled by the Minister for Heritage and Culture Dr John Cortes. Members of Gibraltar Cultural Services who were instrumental in completing the refurbishment were also present including head of...
